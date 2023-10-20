Elmore Earnest Cruit, Jr.

Elmore Earnest Cruit, Jr. age 74, died Saturday, October 14, 2023, at his residence

in Mobile. He was born December 21, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana and was a

longtime resident.

Mr. Cruit spent his early years in Metairie and Kenner, attending schools in

Jefferson Parish Louisiana school system. In his childhood and teen years, he

travelled extensively with his parents and enjoyed meeting new people and places.

He especially enjoyed holiday family gatherings with his Cruit and Meador cousins.

Elmore had a keen interest in understanding how things worked and provided

excellent care to his pet cat. He bowled on a team with his dad, where he became an

excellent competitor in the sport.

In 2004 the Cruits moved to Mobile to be near extended family. Elmore quickly

adapted to his new home. He introduced himself to others and became an active

team member in the l’Arche Mobile community. He also looked forward to

attending “A Time for Us” at Redemption Church.

Elmore enjoyed bowling on a unified team, square dancing with the Square Dealers,

parading at Mardi Gras and attending art classes.

Mr. Cruit is preceded in death by his parents, Elmore Cruit, Sr. and Louise Meador

Cruit. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

The Cruit and Meador families appreciate caregivers Deborah Swaggerty and

Brenda Langham and their families who have embraced Elmore with unwavering

love and support since 2009

A memorial service will be Tuesday, October 24 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church,

Mobile, 806 Government Street. Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Enon

Baptist Church cemetery, 11748 Old Stage Road, Atmore, AL 36502.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Light Mobile community

(formerly l’Arche of Mobile) or the charity of your choice.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.