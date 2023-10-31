Edmond Nathan Knowles

Mr. Edmond Nathan Knowles, age 80, went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 26, 2023. He passed peacefully at his home in Flomaton, AL, surrounded by family.

Mr. Knowles was born February 16, 1943 in Century, FL. He lived most of his life in Flomaton, having moved from Range, AL as a young boy. He was a faithful member of Little Escambia Baptist Church.

He graduated from Flomaton High School, class of 1961. While there, he played baseball and basketball and was very talented in each sport, especially baseball. He served in the Alabama National Guard from 1964-1970. He married the love of his life, Luverne, on July 14, 1966. They settled in Davis Subdivision in Flomaton, where they raised their 4 children and shared 55 wonderful years together.

He loved hunting and fishing and was an avid sports fan. When he wasn’t watching the Atlanta Braves or the Alabama Crimson Tide, he enjoyed spending time with his family and working in his garden. He could often be found outside, working with his hands, whether it was carpentry or mechanic work. He was a man of many talents, including drawing, and he could often be heard whistling while he worked. In 2005, after nearly four decades of saving, he cashed in his collection of 1,380,459 pennies, totaling $13,804.59, breaking the world record of the largest private penny collection.

He began his career working at the Rebel Oil gas station in Century, FL in the early sixties, and soon became a manager at the Rebel station in Flomaton. He later purchased that station, which at the time was called TCR, and renamed it Ed’s Service Station. It is still remembered by many as the TCR and always associated with Mr. Ed. He operated it for 43 years. After retiring and closing the station in 2006, he returned to work as a sales representative with Phillip Morris and a few years later he went to work at Advance Auto Parts in Flomaton where he worked until August 2023.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Luverne Morris Knowles; his parents, Edward Nathan Knowles and Doris Florine Blackwell Knowles; three brothers, Paul Knowles, Wayne Knowles, and Donald Knowles; daughter-in-law Krystle Knowles; and great-grandson, Evan Wolfe.

He is survived by two sons, Larry Knowles and Marcus Knowles, both of Brewton, AL; two daughters, Debbie (Eddie) Simmons of Flomaton, AL, and Lisa Knowles of Flomaton, AL; two brothers, Edward Knowles and Raybon Knowles, and a sister, Jean Knowles; four grandchildren, Meredith Wolfe, Alayna Simmons, Nathan Knowles, and Jack Knowles; three great-grandchildren, Scarlett Boutwell, Elias Wolfe, and Oliver Harris, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC with Reverend Jonathan Hill and Reverend Larry Patterson officiating.

Burial will follow at Little Escambia Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC.

Pallbearers will be Marcus Knowles, Brandon Knowles, Arness Knowles, Tommy Knowles, Timothy Knowles, and Eddie Conway.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Knowles, Terry Knowles, William Blackwell, Buster Crapps, Darryl Fore, Mickey Powell, and Andre Deslonde.

The family of Edmond Knowles would like to express their gratitude for the care and comfort given to him by Dr. Sheldon Harigel, Donna Leavins, Marie Grice, Rachael Wagner, Kimberly Boatwright, Kelly York, Kawanda King, and Ricky Tedder of Southern Care Hospice. Thank you, as well, to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Baptist Hospital.