ECUA Rates Increase 9.5% For Sanitation With ‘Free’ Second Can, 5% For Water And Sewer

October 2, 2023

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority rates increased effective October 1 by 9.5% for all sanitation customers and a 5%  for water and sewer customers.

The 9.5% increase raises the rate for one 90-gallon container from $27.67 to $29.88 and includes an optional additional trash or recycling can at no cost.

Facing a potential $1.8 million shortball and big problems with the wrong items being placed in recycling cans, staff had proposed a more modest 3.5% rate increase for sanitation customers plus a $3 a month recycling fee.

ECUA staff had proposed a 4% rate increase for water and 6% for wastewater. The board approved an increase to both water and wastewater by 5%.

ECUA customers can make their request for a second sanitation can by calling customer service at (850) 476-0480 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m or by using an online contact form. Customer who wish to continue using a current recycling container do not need to call.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 