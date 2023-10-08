ECSO Seizes 14 Grams Of Fentanyl, Over 200 Pounds Of Marijuana

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recently seized enough fentanyl to kill thousands of people along with over 200 pounds of marijuana in a series of search warrants in an active narcotics investigation.

The ECSO Narcotics and SWAT Team, along with the Mobile Police Department, served three search warrants at two storage units located on Blue Angel Parkway and Pine Forest Road, and at a house on the 4000 block of Guerlain Way. They located a total of 191 pounds of marijuana and approximately 14 grams of fentanyl between the three locations.

Between both agencies, 221 pounds of marijuana, over $100,000 in currency, and approximately 14 grams of fentanyl were located. Suspects in this case will be charged accordingly, the ECSO said.

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.