ECSO Seizes 14 Grams Of Fentanyl, Over 200 Pounds Of Marijuana

October 8, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recently seized enough fentanyl to kill thousands of people along with over 200 pounds of marijuana in a series of search warrants in an active narcotics investigation.

The ECSO Narcotics and SWAT Team, along with the Mobile Police Department, served three search warrants at two storage units located on Blue Angel Parkway and Pine Forest Road, and at a house on the 4000 block of Guerlain Way. They located a total of 191 pounds of marijuana and approximately 14 grams of fentanyl between the three locations.

Between both agencies, 221 pounds of marijuana, over $100,000 in currency, and approximately 14 grams of fentanyl were located. Suspects in this case will be charged accordingly, the ECSO said.

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 