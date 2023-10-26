Drought Changes Little; Severe to Extreme Intensity Holds Strong Across The Region

The central Gulf coast continues to be in the grips of high intensity drought. The local area sees severe to extreme drought conditions with points to our west, over southwest MS and much of the state of LA, seeing exceptional drought. The latest drought information information is in the graphic above.

Much of the local area experienced no change in the drought intensity compared to the past week.

Many local streams/rivers remain in low flow and stage at below or much below normal levels. Typically, deeply submerged objects will likely be closer to the water’s surface or in some cases exposed presenting a waterway hazard for recreational boating and

commercial navigation.

The risk of significant wildfire remains above normal

Increase in air-borne allergens likely to create problems for respiratory sensitive groups.