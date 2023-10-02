Driver Crashes Into Concrete Pole In Beulah

A driver was injured after crashing into a concrete pole early Monday morning in Beulah.

The crash happened about 4 a.m. at the intersection of West Nine Mile Road and Mobile Highway. The pickup truck crashed into a large concrete utility pole that supported traffic caution lights at the intersection. The pole, lights and wiring were downed.

The driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.