Donald Ray White, Jr.

Donald Ray White, Jr. left for his heavenly home on October 7, 2023, at the age of 56.

Ray, as he was best known, was born in Brewton, Alabama, but lived most of his life in Jay and Milton, Florida. He was an alumnus of Jay High School and the University of West Florida. He dedicated his life to the service of Santa Rosa County, working in the Road and Bridge Department for almost 30 years. He was a dedicated Christian and a member of Harold First Baptist Church. His parents were Donald Ray White Sr. and Nora Nobley White Hunsucker.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Ray is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nelda Campbell White; his three children Brittany, Brandon, and Bethany White; his mother, Nora Nobley White Hunsucker; and his sister, Susan White Powell.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Lewis Funeral Home Pace Chapel, 4777 West Spencer Field Road Pace, Florida 32571, with visitation from 1:00-2:00pm and service at 2:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery.

Brother Levi Blackmon officiating.

The family wishes to thank his coworkers at the county, for the valuable friendship they provided him for many years.