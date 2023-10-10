Dog Rescued After Being Trapped In Old Cellar Under Molino Home

October 10, 2023

A 65 pound dog stuck beneath a 100-year old house in Molino was recently rescued by Escambia County Animal Welfare.

A Molino resident could hear a dog in distress under the home and called for help.

Animal Welfare responded and found Chopper trapped about six-feet deep in what was a cellar under the house.

He was rescued unharmed within minutes and reunited with his family. Animal Welfare learned that he had been missing for three days without food or water.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 