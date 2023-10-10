Dog Rescued After Being Trapped In Old Cellar Under Molino Home

A 65 pound dog stuck beneath a 100-year old house in Molino was recently rescued by Escambia County Animal Welfare.

A Molino resident could hear a dog in distress under the home and called for help.

Animal Welfare responded and found Chopper trapped about six-feet deep in what was a cellar under the house.

He was rescued unharmed within minutes and reunited with his family. Animal Welfare learned that he had been missing for three days without food or water.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.