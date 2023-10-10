Circuit Court Officials Provide Update On Security Breach

The investigation is continuing into an “information technology security event” that impacted court in the First Judicial Circuit.

“We responded quickly, shut down our systems to mitigate risk to sensitive information, and began a thorough investigation of the attack, including coordinating with law enforcement agencies and external cybersecurity experts,” Trial Court Administrator Kasey Watson said Monday. “As a result of the incident, certain applications used by the courts have been affected.”

She said the extent of the breach remains under investigation.

In the meantime, court hearings are continuing as scheduled through the cooperation of the Clerks of Court, the Office of the State Attorney, the Office of the Public Defender, and the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, along with other partner agencies.

Office court records and data were not impacted because they are maintained by the clerks of the court in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties.

It is unknown at this time whether any personal information contained in court records has been exposed.

Chief Judge John L. Miller stated, “The security of personal data is our priority. We will continue to provide the citizens of our Circuit with the timely resolution of the matters brought before our courts.”