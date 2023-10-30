Charles Izelle Bailey

Charles Izelle Bailey resident of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at the age of 64. He was born in Atmore, Alabama on August 2, 1959 to the late Marion B. Bailey and Eunice Hall Bailey. Charles was an automotive painter by trade and worked for Coastal Paint and Body.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Leslie and Lottie Hall; paternal grandparents, Izelle and Ruth Bailey; and numerous other loved ones.

Charles is survived by son, John Alec Bailey (Tara); granddaughter, Arianna Mollie Jane Day of Pensacola, Florida; sister, Judy (Carl) Daley of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; brother, Randy (Melodie) Bailey of Travelers Rest, South Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Victory Assembly of God with Pastor Jeff McKee officiating. Burial will follow in Bay Springs Full Gospel Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to services. Pallbearers will be Jason A. Lamb, P. Lamar Lamb, Jacob D. Bailey, Justin A. Cruce, Zackery X. Lamb, and O. Wendall Hall.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with

arrangements.