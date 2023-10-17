Century’s Permanent Water System Interconnect To Century Prison Getting More expensive

The Tow of Century’s plan to provide a dependable backup source water for the Century prison is about get more expensive if and when it is used.

The permanent interconnect from Central Water Works to the Century water system was completed in May 2020 to provide a dependable water supply to the prison. At one point in 2020, the prison was receiving water through an emergency fire hose connection across Tedder Road after the failure of a Century water well.

Central water works is raising the cost of water provided to century from $2.50 per 1,000 gallons of water to $3.00 per 1,000 gallons– Central’s ordinary bulk rate for other customers.

te interconnect is not currently providing water to the prison.

Earlier in May 2020 , the town’s water well that was the sole water supply for the prison failed.

interim Mayor luis Gómez. Jr. said the town needs to complete infrastructure projects into order tot reduce the need for the intersconnect as a Plan B

An emergency interconnect using two, two-inch fire hoses was made from Central Water Works fire hydrant on the south side of Tedder Road to the prison on the north side of the road in 2020.

