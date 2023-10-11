Century Woman Charged With Stealing $3K In Money Orders

October 11, 2023

A Century woman is accused of printing and stealing money orders and taking scratch off lottery tickets from an Escambia County convenience store where she was employed.

Lekicia Ann Manuel, 36, was charged with grand theft. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Manuel printed and stole seven Western Union money orders totalling $3,002.98 and also took $630 worth of Florida Lottery scratch off tickets, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. She was working at a Cumberland Farms store on W Street, and her alleged crimes were caught on video during the early morning hours of August 16, according to an arrest report.

Management reported the incident after store reports showed the missing money orders.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 