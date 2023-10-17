Century Teen ccharged with Shooting Two people in Atmore

On

A Century teen ha sbeenncharged in connection with shooting and wounding two people in Atmore.

on FRiday , October 6, the Atmore police Department responded to a report of a shooting victim seeking treatment at at Atmore Community Hospital, accorindg to police, They arrived to find that one erson had been shot in the feet.

“While speaking with the victim, a

second victim arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to one of their hands,” Sgt. Darre mcmannann said. Officers determined the shootiing happened in the 100 block of Patterson street

SCott was developed as the suspect and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwellingand three county of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Scott was taken into dustody Mondy inside alocal l restaurant and booked into the Escambia County (AL Detention Center in Brewton.