Century Library Is Now Open On Mondays

October 2, 2023

The Century Library is now open on Mondays.

The library is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Opening our Century location on Mondays is a step forward in ensuring that we are best serving the communities in the north end of Escambia County. We look forward to bringing new programming and events to the Century Library six days a week,” said Todd J. Humble, director of West Florida Public Libraries.

The Century Library hosts Family Story Time every Wednesday from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. in addition to other programming and events.

The library is located at 991 North Century Boulevard, next to the town hall. A 24-hour book return is also available at the rear of the building.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 