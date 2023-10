Century Council Member Named To League of Cities Federal Action Strike Team

Century Town Council member Shelisa Abraham Florida League of Cities’ 2023-2024 Federal Action Strike Team (FAST).

FAST members are asked to commit to working closely with Florida’s U.S. senators and members of Congress.

She will attend a meeting later this month in Washington, D.C. Her travel will be funded by the Town of Century.

NorthEscambia.com photo.