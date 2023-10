Century Blackcat Youth Basketball Registration is Now Open

Age groups: Pre-Training – Boys and Girls – 5-6 year old

Training - Boys and Girls – 7-8 year old

Junior Varsity – Boys – 9-10 year old

Junior Varsity – Girls – 9-10 year old

Varsity – Boys – 11-13 year old

Varsity – Girls – 11-13 year old

Rgister at Centuryrec.com, Registration closes November 8, ,2023.

File photo, click to enlarge.