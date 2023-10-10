Century Approves 290% Property Tax Increase During Saturday Meeting

The Century Town Council revoted twice during a Saturday meeting to approve a nearly 300% property tax increase that had previously failed, a council member accused the media of misleading the public, and the council celebrated their success in working together to get the extraordinary tax hike passed.

The town council had previously given unanimous tentative approval to a a property tax increase with a millage rate of .9204, which is 290.66% greater than the rolled-back rate of .2356 mills. The rolled back rate is a computed millage rate that would generate the same amount of ad valorem tax dollars as the prior fiscal year, based on the proposed year’s tax roll, excluding new construction. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase and the law says it must be advertised as such. The .9204 millage rate has been constant for several years but is defined as a tax increase because the town will collect more tax due to increased property values.

Property values in Century have increased from approximately $49.5 million to $54.5 million over the last year, according to the Escambia County Property Appraiser’s Office. Last year, property taxes generated $45,518 for Century; this year is expected to be $50,307.

Because the tax increase is so high, the state required unanimous approval on a final vote, but the millage rate failed on a 4-1 vote September 26 with council president Dynette Lewis dissenting. The council voted to adjourn the September 26 meeting, but the town later published a small notice of continuation in a weekly newspaper setting the Saturday morning meeting that was not attended by any member of the general public.

Town Clerk Leslie Howington told the council that the Florida Department of Revenue told her to continue the meeting, despite the fact that it was adjourned. We made a public records request and received email correspondence between Howington and the Florida Department of Revenue. An FDOR employee references the “the final hearing that was recessed on 9/26″ and instructed the notice of continuation based upon arecessed meeting. The fact that the meeting ending with an adjournment was never mentioned in the emails we received.

Howington told the council that the town attorney said Florida law did not prevent the council from revoting on the failed tax increase. She also distributed a document to the council she said was a resolution from 1984 that allows for revotes. She said the document was found “in the book”, but it was not signed, nor was there any concrete evidence that the resolution was ever approved. We received nothing in response to our public records request for the resolution.

Saturday morning, Lewis again voted against the tax increase, causing it to fail.

The town clerk and accountant then spent several minutes explaining how the town could lose about $40,000 in revenue without a change of heart from by Lewis.

“I understand what we stand to gain, and I understand what we stand to lose as well,” Lewis said. “I still do not agree with the increase where our citizens of the town of Century have to absorb the cost. I don’t agree with that year after year. I don’t agree with that, but at the same time I don’t want to hold our budget.”

“I promise you it’s like a tank of gas for me,” council member Shelisa Abraham said.

“With all due respect, that tank of gas for you is not that tank of gas for everybody,” Lewis replied.

During the discussion, council member Alicia Johnson began to blame NorthEscambia for reporting that the 290% increase was a tax increase. According to the State of Florida it is a tax increase; any increase over the rolled back rate is defined by a section of Florida laws in existence since the 1980’s called Truth in Millage, or TRIM. The town also published a required quarter page newspaper ad headed “Notice of Proposed Tax Increase” detailing the tax increase.

“It is fairly misleading to the public, and William has a lot to do with this because you perpetuate…you try to make the public think it is a 300% tax increase,” she told publisher William Reynolds. “You make it appear that the tax would be tripled.”

Reynolds pointed out that according to state law, it is a tax increase and was advertised by the town as a tax increase (pictured left).

On a second vote Saturday, the third total attempt, the council approved the tax rate on a 5-0 vote.

The council then went on to approve an $8 million budget, up more than $2 million (39%) over last year’s $5.8 million, mostly due to grant funds. The budget includes a 3% cost of living raise for all employees, raises need to bring employees up to the new Florida minimum wage, an increased cost of about $100 per basic employee for insurance and a 150% rate increase for general liability and property insurance. The town pays 99% of employee health insurance and 50% of family costs.

The budget also included an extra $15,000 for the mayor to use as “merit” raises as desired and $1,900 for Christmas hams and turkeys.

All compliant capital outlay expenses will be funded from American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds.

At the time of Saturday’s meeting, NorthEscambia.com public records requests for a detailed copy of the budget were unanswered, and the tentative budget was not posted on the town’s website before the meeting as required by state law.

“I’m actually encouraged, and I’m very pleased with the spirited debate from this council to let us know we have five educated people that’s paying attention to what needs to be done in Century,” interim Mayor Lewis Gomez said near the conclusion of Saturday’s meeting. “I thank y’all for your spirited debate, and I also thank y’all for understanding that we are here as servants. And thank y’all for such a great job this morning.”

“This is a council of five, each one of us was representing our own vote, just as he said,” Lewis replied to the mayor. “We will not always agree. I appreciate the fact that even though we don’t agree sometimes, I appreciate the respect…I appreciate each person being respected in their vote.”

“I’m so grateful that we can agree to disagree and still walk out and represent the town,” council member Sandra McMurray Jackson said. “And not have animosity at all with our neighbor.”

