Cantonment Mourns Passing of Dave Jasso, Ace Hardware owner

October 17, 2023

The Cantonment community is mourning the passing of Dave Jasso, owner of the Cantonment Ace Hardware.

Jassso loved nothing more than his Cantonment Ace Hardware store that was part of a dream after he retired from the Navy. he had been battling cancer quietly for some time now. He lost his battle on October 13.

The 8,00 sQuare foot store next to Winn Dixie opened in 2019.

Employees are asking customers to stop by and share their stories and memories about Dave as they shop.

Comments

One Response to "Cantonment Mourns Passing of Dave Jasso, Ace Hardware owner"

  1. Amber Knight on October 18th, 2023 12:08 am

    Love you Dave! When I worked my shift today there were 2 different people that looked like you and I got so excited thinking it was you :( Today we talked about the good times we had with you and we will do that every single day to help each other through this. Oh and JoJo said she misses you and her belly scratches!





