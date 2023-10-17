Cantonment Mourns Passing of Dave Jasso, Ace Hardware owner

The Cantonment community is mourning the passing of Dave Jasso, owner of the Cantonment Ace Hardware.

Jassso loved nothing more than his Cantonment Ace Hardware store that was part of a dream after he retired from the Navy. he had been battling cancer quietly for some time now. He lost his battle on October 13.

The 8,00 sQuare foot store next to Winn Dixie opened in 2019.

Employees are asking customers to stop by and share their stories and memories about Dave as they shop.