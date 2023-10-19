David Gilbert Jasso

David Gilbert Jasso

Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel

|

View Obituaries

David Gilbert Jasso

November 13, 1969 – October 13, 2023

Send Sympathy Card

In Loving Memory

David Gilbert Jasso

November 13, 1969 – October 13, 2023

U.S. VETERAN

David Gilbert Jasso

Send Sympathy Card

Send Card

Show Your Sympathy to the Family

Obituary

David Gilbert Jasso graced this world on November 13, 1969, and entered the arms of our Lord surrounded by his loved ones on October 13, 2023.

David, or Dave as most called him, leaves behind a vast family who held him dear. He was the beloved son of Gil and Ann Jasso, the cherished brother of Greg Jasso and Susie Murphy, and brother-in-law to Ross Murphy. His wider family circle, which includes Clyde and Kathy Waller, Tommy and Jodi Waller, Wade and Ashley Hatcher, and many loving nieces and nephews, will forever hold warm memories of him. His legacy lives on through his three sons, who resemble him so much – Chad David, Charles Gregory, and Caden Thomas. By his side was his endlessly supportive and dear wife, Amy Jasso.

Born in Sumpter, SC, Dave’s childhood was filled with travels, thanks to his father’s Air Force duty, which took them around the U.S. and beyond. Though he enjoyed many of these places, he held Texas and New Mexico close to his heart, proudly claiming them as home. He played football and baseball in his youth and in high school. His love for sports only grew stronger in the years after, through coaching and cheering for his boys.

After high school, Dave attended the US Naval Academy. He was commissioned in May of 1992 and was designated a Naval Flight Officer in July 1994. While stationed in Pensacola, he found love, marrying Amy on September 24, 1994.

Dave’s first duty station took him to Whidbey Island, WA, where he became a part of the EA6-B community, earned his legendary call sign “Assman”, and built bonds that felt like family. After a distinguished Naval career, which included support for Operations Northern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom, Dave returned to Naval Station Pensacola for a third time in March 2012, where he served as NASP Executive Officer. Dave reported to Jacksonville University Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps in April 2015, where he served as the unit’s Executive Officer.

Retirement from the Navy led Dave to a new passion. Alongside Amy and with the help of a loyal, supportive staff, he opened Cantonment Ace Hardware in 2018. The store was a mirror to Dave’s own character – honesty, friendliness, and down-home candor.

Dave’s love for family, friends, his nation, and faith were evident in all aspects of his life. He enjoyed coaching his sons in football, baseball, and lacrosse, and later took joy in cheering them on from the stands. Quiet family weekends meant the world to him, especially when they involved watching his favorite teams – the Crimson Tide and the Dallas Cowboys – with his family. Always at the helm of the grill, Dave channeled his passion to serve up barbecue at gatherings with friends and family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30am Monday, October 23, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, with Fr. James Valenzuela celebrant. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery, with full Navy honors.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the fight against ALK-positive cancer, a cause that is near and dear to our hearts. ALK-positive cancer is a type of cancer with no known cause and no known cure. No one should have to go through the journey Dave did.

Dave’s greatest legacy is the way he lived his life every day – his generosity to others, his quiet humor, and his very unique dance moves. We are all better for having known him. Fair winds and following seas, until we meet again.

Upload a Photo

Label: *

Label (required)

Image: *No file chosen

Gallery:

Obituary Photos

Services

Funeral Mass

Monday, October 23, 2023

10:30 AM

Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

1212 E. Moreno St.

Pensacola, FL 32503

Condolences

Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel

2276 Airport Boulevard

Pensacola, FL 32504

(850) 478-3292

850-476-0296

© 2007 – 23 Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. All Rights Reserved.

Terms of Use | Privacy

Funeral Home Website by Batesville®