Thursday Morning Head-on Crash Claims Life On I-10

October 12, 2023

One person was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on I-10.

At 5:30 a.m., the 44-year old driver of a black pickup truck was traveling east on I-10 near Pine Forest Road when he crossed the grass median and collided with the front of a box truck driven by a 43-year old Lakeland man, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

“Due to the collision, the unrestrained driver of the black pickup truck was subsequently struck by a white SUV passing through the crash scene. The driver of the black pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the FHP report.

The driver of the box truck was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. I-10 westbound was closed for several hours for the investigation.

