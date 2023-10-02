Fire Destroys Large Shed At Funeral Home In Century

October 4, 2023

Fire destroyed a large shed behind a Century funeral home late Wednesday morning.

The fully involved fire behind the Jackson-McMurray Funeral Home on West Hecker Road was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the structure fire and a small brush fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The 24×24 shed fire was reportedly sparked by a small outside fire that spread to the building. The main funeral home building was not involved.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, the Flomaton Fire Department and the Jay Fire Department were among those initially dispatched to the fire. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com show the blaze before firefighters arrived on scene, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 