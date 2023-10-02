Drought Conditions Worsen: Will Recent Rainfall Improve The Situation?

October 13, 2023

A severe to extreme drought continues across the North Escambia area according to a new report.

The report is issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor each week on Thursday, but the information in the report was gathered before Wednesday which saw 1-2 inches of slow, steady rain across the area. The rain won’t be reflected in the report until next week.

The worst areas with an extreme drought include western Escambia County in Alabama and a small section of North Escambia in Florida, including Nokomis, Davisville and Bratt along the state line.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 