Drought Conditions Worsen: Will Recent Rainfall Improve The Situation?

A severe to extreme drought continues across the North Escambia area according to a new report.

The report is issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor each week on Thursday, but the information in the report was gathered before Wednesday which saw 1-2 inches of slow, steady rain across the area. The rain won’t be reflected in the report until next week.

The worst areas with an extreme drought include western Escambia County in Alabama and a small section of North Escambia in Florida, including Nokomis, Davisville and Bratt along the state line.