2023 SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament Brackets Announced For Ashton Brosnaham Park Beginning Sunday

Last year, the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s soccer team won the SEC Championship at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park, taking the cherished trophy home to Downtown Columbia. This year, 10 nationally ranked Southeastern Conference soccer teams will be competing for the title on the newly sodded pitch at Ashton Brosnaham. This year’s teams will also be the first to enjoy the new $2.7 million locker room facilities.

“This is so exciting for Pensacola to be able to host this storied tournament again,” said Pensacola Sports President Ray Palmer. “Now that the brackets have been released, there is an excitement building all over. And we can’t wait for the teams to experience the new locker room facilities — they are a game changer.”

Ten nationally ranked Southeastern Conference soccer teams will be competing for the SEC Championship title from Sunday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 5, at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Fla.

Tickets are on sale here. All-tournament passes are $40. Individual session tickets for first round, quarterfinals and semifinals are $12 for adults and $7 for students/military. Tickets for the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 5, are $17 for adults and $12 for students/military. Taxes and service fees are included in the listed ticket prices. Kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey get in free with a paying adult on Sunday, Oct. 29, and on Tuesday, Oct. 31. A clear bag policy is in effect for this event. Free admission for children 4 and under at all games. Tournament pass sales end at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Join in the fun on Championship game day, Nov. 5, at the free Fan Fest from 11 a.m. until halftime of championship game. There will be music, food trucks and interactive activities for all ages to enjoy.

This is the second year that Pensacola will host the tournament. Pensacola first hosted the tournament in 2022 and set SEC records for attendance. The city is scheduled to host through 2024 with an option to extend the agreement through 2026.

Over the last six years, the SEC has earned 44 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of more than seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least two appearances during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last nine seasons.

This is the second year that Pensacola will host the tournament. Pensacola first hosted the tournament in 2022 and set SEC records for attendance. The city is scheduled to host through 2024 with an option to extend the agreement through 2026.

SEC National Championship Competing Teams

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

