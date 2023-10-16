10,000 pound food Giveaway Today In Cantonment

October 16, 2023

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a la10,000 poun  drive-thru fooddgiveaway Tuesday afternoo october 17at Carver Park on Webb Street.

The food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. Identification is required.

NorthEscambia.com file photos.

