10,000 pound food Giveaway Today In Cantonment

<a href=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3204.jp The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a la10,000 poun drive-thru fooddgiveaway Tuesday afternoo october 17at Carver Park on Webb Street. The food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. Identification is required. NorthEscambia.com file photos. g”><img title=”CIC-food-3204″ src=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3204-540×618.jpg” alt=”" width=”540″ height=”618″ /></a>

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a large drive-thru giveaway Tuesday afternoon, September 19 at Carver Park on Webb Street.

The food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. Identification is required.

<strong>NorthEscambia.com file photos.</strong>

<a href=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3203.jpg”><img title=”CIC-food-3203″ src=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3203-540×466.jpg” alt=”" width=”540″ height=”466″ /></a>

<a href=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3202.jpg”><img title=”CIC-food-3202″ src=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3202-540×395.jpg” alt=”" width=”540″ height=”395″ /></a>

<a href=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3204.jpg”><img title=”CIC-food-3204″ src=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3204-540×618.jpg” alt=”" width=”540″ height=”618″ /></a>

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a large drive-thru giveaway Tuesday afternoon, September 19 at Carver Park on Webb Street.

The food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. Identification is required.

<strong>NorthEscambia.com file photos.</strong>

<a href=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3203.jpg”><img title=”CIC-food-3203″ src=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3203-540×466.jpg” alt=”" width=”540″ height=”466″ /></a>

<a href=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3202.jpg”><img title=”CIC-food-3202″ src=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CIC-food-3202-540×395.jpg” alt=”" width=”540″ height=”395″ /></a>