Woman Charged With DUI Manslaughter For I-110 Wrong Way Crash

A Pace woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash on I-110 last April.

Julia Katelyn Jablonski, 24, was driving her 2017 Toyota Yaris northbound in the southbound lanes of I-110 on April 22, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Carvin Darnell McGruder of Pensacola, Florida was traveling southbound in a 2018 Toyota Camry. Troopers aid Jablonski entered the interstate from Chase Street and collided head-on with the 2018 Toyota Camry driven by

McGruder. McGruder suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

FHP said Jablonski was identified as the operator of the vehicle traveling the wrong way and later discovered to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

Jablonski surrendered to FHP Wednesday and was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.