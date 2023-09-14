Woman Charged With DUI Manslaughter For I-110 Wrong Way Crash

September 14, 2023

A Pace woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash on I-110 last April.

Julia Katelyn Jablonski, 24, was driving her 2017 Toyota Yaris northbound in the southbound lanes of I-110 on April 22, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Carvin Darnell McGruder of Pensacola, Florida was traveling southbound in a 2018 Toyota Camry. Troopers aid Jablonski entered the interstate from Chase Street and collided head-on with the 2018 Toyota Camry driven by
McGruder. McGruder suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

FHP said Jablonski was identified as the operator of the vehicle traveling the wrong way and later discovered to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

Jablonski surrendered to FHP Wednesday and was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 