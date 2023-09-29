We Are Now Officially In A Severe Drought

September 29, 2023

A severe drought exists across much of the North Escambia area, according to the latest information released Thursday by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

A portion of Escambia County in Alabama is under an extreme drought.

There is no rainfall in the forecast for the next week in the North Escambia area.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile:

  • Many local streams and rivers have shown some degradation in flow and stage remaining at below or much below normal levels. This can lead to hazards and increased difficulty in safe navigation of recreational boating and commercial waterway needs.
  • Crop condition in the driest of areas remains very poor and pasture lands provide little to no livestock feed. Supplemental feeding is required to maintain livestock condition.
  • Increase in air-borne allergens likely to create problems for respiratory sensitive groups.
  • Water conservation techniques are strongly encouraged in drought areas

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 