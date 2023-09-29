We Are Now Officially In A Severe Drought
September 29, 2023
A severe drought exists across much of the North Escambia area, according to the latest information released Thursday by the National Drought Mitigation Center.
A portion of Escambia County in Alabama is under an extreme drought.
There is no rainfall in the forecast for the next week in the North Escambia area.
According to the National Weather Service in Mobile:
- Many local streams and rivers have shown some degradation in flow and stage remaining at below or much below normal levels. This can lead to hazards and increased difficulty in safe navigation of recreational boating and commercial waterway needs.
- Crop condition in the driest of areas remains very poor and pasture lands provide little to no livestock feed. Supplemental feeding is required to maintain livestock condition.
- Increase in air-borne allergens likely to create problems for respiratory sensitive groups.
- Water conservation techniques are strongly encouraged in drought areas
