Wahoos’ Sixth In A Row Is Milestone Win for Randel

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their sixth straight game on Saturday night, 6-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and gave manager Kevin Randel a piece of history.

Randel, wrapping up his third season at the helm of the Blue Wahoos, became just the second manager in franchise history to reach 200 wins. The win was his 519th in an eight-year managerial career that began with Class-A Greensboro in 2015.

Evan Fitterer worked around five walks and two hit batsmen to put together 4.0 scoreless innings for Pensacola, and Will Banfield broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth with a three-run homer off of Michael Darrell-Hicks (L, 0-2). The Blue Wahoos added another three-run frame in the seventh, with RBI singles from Bennett Hostetler and Norel González, to pad their lead.

Rocket City scored their lone run with a Bryce Teodosio RBI single in the fifth against Chandler Jozwiak (W, 1-0), but stranded 13 men on base and left the bases loaded three different times.

In his Double-A debut, new arrival Breidy Encarnación (S, 1) coaxed a pair of double plays and got the final 10 outs to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos go for the six-game sweep in their final road game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

written by Erik Bremer

