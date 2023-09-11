Wahoos Complete Sweep of Rocket City, Set To Being Final Regular Season Series

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos wrapped an historic road schedule with yet another win on Sunday afternoon, beating the Rocket City Trash Pandas 9-5 to complete a six-game sweep and extend their winning streak to seven games.

With a week of home games remaining before playoffs begin, the Blue Wahoos finished their time away from Pensacola with a 42-25 record that is tops in the Southern League and by far the best in team history.

Once again, home runs made the difference as the Blue Wahoos went deep four times for the second time in four games. Paul McIntosh opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first, and Bennett Hostetler and Cody Morissette added solo shots in the second for an early 4-1 lead.

M.D. Johnson allowed two home runs of his own, and surrendered an RBI single to Mariano Ricciardi in the fourth to tie the game 4-4. The Pensacola starter escaped further trouble with a pick-off and a strikeout, preserving the tie and ending his afternoon as the game went to the fifth.

Caleb Wurster (W, 1-1) pitched 3.0 innings of scoreless relief for Pensacola, and Jake Thompson put the Blue Wahoos in front for good with a two-run homer against Ivan Armstrong (L, 2-4) in the sixth.

Morissette added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, and the Blue Wahoos added two more insurance runs on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth before Jefry Yan finished off the Trash Pandas in the bottom half.

The Blue Wahoos completed just their third six-game sweep in team history, and are now a season-high 22 games above .500 at 76-54.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin their final series of the regular season on Tuesday evening against the Mississippi Braves.

written by Erik Bremer