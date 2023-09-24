Undocumented Flomaton Man Charged With Possessing Fake IDs At The Pensacola Airport

A man who claimed to be a Flomaton resident was arrested at the Pensacola airport with fake identification recently.

Joseph Manuel Alvarado, 30, was charged with two felony counts of possessing similitude id cards.

A Transportation Security Administration agent located a fake “U.S.A. resident card” and social security card in Alvarado’s luggage, according to a Pensacola Police Department report. The report stated the cards were obvious poor quality fakes.

Speaking through a TSA translator, Alvarado admitted he was undocumented and was seeking asylum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the report continues.

According to jail records, Alvarado provided an address in Flomaton when he was booked. He was being held on a $6,000 bond with an additional hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.