Troopers Stop Highway 29 Speeder, Charge Him With Drugs, Weapons

Troopers arrested an Escambia County man on drug and weapons charges after a short chase on Highway 29 Sunday.

Jaylin Anthony Green, 22, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding with property damage, reckless driving, hit and run, possession of a weapon during a felony, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was northbound on Highway 29 near Boone Street when he observed a white Dodge Challenger southbound at a high rate of speed. After clocking the Challenger at 74 mph in a 45 mph zone, the trooper initiated a traffic stop.

According to FHP, Green “recklessly accelerated at a high rate of speed, crossing multiple lanes of traffic from the inside lane to the outside lane, nearly sticking another vehicle while doing so. Approximately after 600 feet the vehicle began braking excessively before attempting to turn right onto West Michigan Avenue. While attempting to negotiate the turn at a high rate of speed, the front left wheel struck the curb, ultimately disabling the Challenger, preventing it from fleeing any longer. The Challenger finally came to a stop at Hansen Boulevard and Yoakum Court in the roadway.”

Troopers reported finding “well over” 20 grams of marijuana in the car, a loaded Ruger handgun under the driver’s seat, a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, and a “large sum” of cash.

Green was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.