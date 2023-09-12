Travis Smith Family Named 2023 Outstanding Farm Family For Santa Rosa County

Travis Smith and family have been selected as the 2023 Outstanding Farm Family of the Year for Santa Rosa County.

Travis, a fifth generation farmer in Santa Rosa County, has been involved in the world of farming from a remarkably young age. A lifelong resident of Jay, Florida, Travis’ upbringing revolved around the fields of peanuts and cotton that surrounded his family’s home. It was within these fields that Travis’ journey as a farmer began, pulling weeds and tending crops, a humble start that would significantly shape the farmer he is today. As a child, working alongside his father and grandfather, he learned firsthand the tireless dedication and perseverance required to nurture crops to achieve a bountiful harvest.

Travis absorbed the wisdom and knowledge passed down from his father and grandfather. His experiences in the peanut and cotton fields also fostered a sense of connection to the broader agricultural community. He witnessed the interdependence of farmers, as they came together during planting and harvest seasons, lending each other a helping hand when needed. Over time, Travis’ roles expanded beyond weed pulling, as he took on increasingly significant responsibilities in the family’s farming operation.

Travis and his wife Brittany were high school sweethearts. Brittany and Travis were married in August of 2007 and have since expanded their involvement, not only in Smith Farms, which Travis shares with his father, but also adding acres to their own farm.

Travis serves on the board of directors for Escambia Peanut Company, the Farm Credit Nominating Committee and the Santa Rosa County Extension Agricultural Advisory Committee.

Travis and Brittany and their three children, Leah, Lexie and Tate, enjoy being outdoors together, hiking, running, and being out on the water. Their children are now following in Travis’ footsteps, pulling weeds and learning from their father and grandfather.