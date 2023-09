Third Candidate Prefiles For Escambia School Board District 5

A Cantonment man is the third person to prefile for the District 5 seat on the Escambia County School Board.

Jim “Andy” Taylor prefiled Thursday with the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

Joshua Matthew Luther and Scott Taylor previously prefiled.

The Escambia County School Board is a nonpartisan office on the 2024 ballot.