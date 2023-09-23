The Tent Is Up In Cantonment. When Will The Pumpkins Arrive?

September 23, 2023

The tent is up on Highway 29 in Cantonment. But when will the pumpkins arrive?

The Allen Memorial Methodist Men Pumpkin Patch is a longstanding North Escambia fall tradition with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes for sale each year.

If all goes as planned, the pumpkins will arrive on Thursday, and they will be open for business on Friday, September 29.

And there may be those smoked turkey legs on sale on Saturday, September 30.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

