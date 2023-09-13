Termites, Rot And Lead Paint Will Likely Cause Century To Replace Historic Community Center

In April 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $3.255 million to the Town of Century to renovate two community centers.

Now, it appears all but certain that one will be razed and replaced with a new building.

Just under $2 million was designated to renovate the historic Carver Community Center at 7040 West Jefferson Avenue. The former school building was constructed in 1945.

But time and termites have taken an obvious toll on the wood building, which sat empty, neglected and unmaintained for years by the Escambia County School District. The school district has now transferred the title to the Town of Century.

During a community meeting attended by about 50 residents Tuesday evening in Century, architect Ben Townes said the building simply has too much termite damage, too much lead paint and too many structural problems to repair with the available budget. Spending the full budget on renovating the building would likely leave a more structural sound, but incomplete, building that could not be occupied.

The remainder of the grant awarded by DeSantis, about $850,000, was designated for improvements at the Century Community Center (also known as the Ag Building) at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard. Project consultant Robin Phillips said those funds will likely be diverted to the Carver Community Center due to unanticipated and drastic increases in construction costs.

A new Carver Community Center will pay homage to the existing structure.

An informal poll of the residents attending Tuesday’s meeting showed almost unanimous support for demolishing the current building and constructing a suitable replacement.

For more photos from Tuesday’s meeting, click here.

At least one additional public session is planned to allow residents to have input into the design of a new building.

Tuesday’s meeting was a workshop; the town council could not take a formal vote on the future of the Carver Community Center.

Pictured top: The former Carver Community Center on Jefferson Avenue. Pictured top inset: A preliminary conceptual drawing of a new community center was provided to the town council in May. Pictured bottom inset: Architect Ben Townes and consultant Robin Phillips address residents Tuesday evening. Pictured below: Residents Helen Mincy and Pastor Michael Steward were among those that spoke Tuesday evening during a workshop meeting. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.