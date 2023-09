Tate Softball 10th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot Fundraiser Held (Photo Gallery)

Almost 100 people participated in the 10th Annual Tate High School Softball Sporting Clay Shoot fundraiser.

There were about 30 teams that took part in the event at the Santa Rosa Shooting Center.

The top three teams were Elite Mechanical, American Concrete Supply and Cordova Dentistry.

