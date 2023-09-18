Tate High Cheerleaders Hold Lil Aggies Fall Cheer Camp

The Tate High School Lil Aggies Fall Cheer Clinic was held Saturday.

At the Friday, September 29, varsity football game, the Lil Aggie athletes will participate in the pregame runout and cheer the first quarter with the Tate Varsity Cheerleaders.

During Saturday’s clinic, athletes learned proper stretch techniques, Tate sideline cheers, proper jump techniques and motion placement, as well as stunting and tumbling skill building.

