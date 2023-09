Tate Aggies Fans Asked To Black Out The Panthers; Free Student Pregame Tailgate Party And Shirts

The Tate High Aggies are asking fans to black out the stands Friday night as they host a district game against Milton.

There will be a tailgate event in the school courtyard at 5 p.m. Friday with free tailgate party food and drinks provided by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church. The church will also provide free blackout shirts to the first 250 students who attend.