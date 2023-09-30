Tate Aggies Beat Milton 45-7 (With Photo Gallery)

The senior Aggies never had better than a one-win season during their first three years at Tate — until this year.

And it’s just getting better and better.

The Aggies notched win number three Friday night as they blacked-out the Milton Panthers 45-7. Is the first time the Aggies have won three games in a season since 2018.

“What a night for the senior class on our home turf,” head coach Rhett Summerford said of the district win. “The seniors worked really hard. It says something about them. It’s emotional. It’s just sweet tonight. That’s just the thing; it’s just sweet. We had a great crowd here and the student body was awesome.”

The Aggies were on the scoreboard early when junior quarterback Taite Davis found Christian Neptune on a 35-yard touchdown pass. The Aggies were up 7-0 with 10:34 in the first.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. Look for a gallery with the band, fans, cheerleaders and mini cheerleaders by Monday.

Also in the first, Carson Secchiari had a touchdown run, and kicker Jackson Clarke put a 35-yard through the uprights for a field goal to put the Aggies on top 24-0.

In the second, Tate’s Ward O’Brien added a touchdown run, and Secchiari had his second TD of the night to make it 31-0. Milton added a touchdown as time expired in the half, 31-7.

The Aggies had touchdowns in the fourth quarter from Andre Colston and Elijah West.

“We can’t make stupid penalties. We had them at third and long, and they get a big play. We can’t get a false start penalty,” Summerford said. “There’s a lot to still get improved on, but this team is growing. We’ve got a good young class. I’m proud of Tate High School right now.”

The Tate Aggies (3-2) will do homecoming — Glo-Co ‘23 — next Friday night as they host the West Florida Jaguars (2-4). The Jags are coming off a 35-31 loss to Walton Friday night.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Milton 45-7 Friday night in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.