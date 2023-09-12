Tate Aggie Battalion Guards Wreath In Honor Of 9/11 Attack Victims

September 12, 2023

Monday, the Tate High School AJROTC Aggie Battalion guarded a wreath to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, attack on America.

“As the guards went through the hot sunny day they kept pushing themselves remembering the lives that were lost for them to be here today,” said c/1LT Jayce Latzer. “Throughout the day there were many distractions especially during class changes and lunches, but through it all we still kept out bearing and didn’t let anything disturb us.”

Latzer, c/LTC Kencaid Sappington, c/MAJ Joseph Yasurak, c/CSM Daisa Vickers, and  c/1LT Braydon Stringer were Aggie Battalion members that guarded the wreath.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos by c/CSM Daisa Vickers and c/1LT Jayce Latzer for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

