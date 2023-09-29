T-Mobile Goes Live On Cell Tower In Town Park, Increasing Revenue For Century

September 29, 2023

T-Mobile went live recently on a cell tower in a town-owned park, and that should mean a little more revenue for Century.

In 2021, the Century Town Council approved a five-year lease with options out to 40 years with Diamond Towers for a tower with AT&T service on a parcel of land in the town’s Anthony Pleasant Park off West Highway 4. It’s a small area tucked away essentially at the back of the park.

In early 2022, AT&T was the first carrier to provide service from the tower.

Diamond pays about $1,500 per month for at least five years under the terms of the contract. There is another $500 per month due for any additional cellular provider, such as T-Mobile, collocated on the tower in the future. There are annual options for slight increases.

Pictured: This tower at Anthony Pleasant Park in Century provides AT&T and T-Mobile service now. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

