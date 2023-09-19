Students From Tate’s Education Pathways Academy Address School Board

Students from Tate High School’s Education Pathways Academy made a presentation to the Escambia County School Board during a workshop session Monday morning.

“These kids in some way, shape or form want to work with kids one day,” academy instructor Nikki Gill told the board.

“There is no more rewarding career than working with our young people,” interim Superintendent Keith Leonard said.

It’s a four-year program that students complete in three years with the opportunity to earn national certification.

The program partners with Kingsfield Elementary School to work in the classrooms there.

