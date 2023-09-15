Sneak Peek: Planting Thanksgiving Dinner For 1,000 Needy Families

Every November, NorthEscambia.com takes you to Farm City Week, and this year we are giving you an early sneak peak.

During Farm City Week, a couple of hundred or so student volunteers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties work for a day in the fields near Jay to harvest collards and turnips, bag sweet potatoes, and more to be distributed with hams or turkeys to feed 1,000 needy families at Thanksgiving.

Tate High School FFA students worked tirelessly recently to transplant and water 2,600 collard plants at the UF/IFAS West Florida Research & Education Center.

“The Farm to City food distribution allows us to feed these families and teach people in our community about the economic, environmental, and societal benefits of agriculture,” said Robin Vickers from the UF/IFAS West Florida Research and Education Center.

UF/IFAS WFREC is looking for public partners to support the effort. For more information, contact Vickers at rvickers@ufl.edu or 850-393-7334.

