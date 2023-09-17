Sign At Century Cemetery Honors Work And Life Of Willie Dortch

A sign at the Century Cemetery honor the life and work of Willie Dortch.

Dortch passed away September 10, 2022. A proclamation from the town described him as a “pillar” in the town. A heavy equipment operator by trade, he spent his own time and materials as groundskeeper at the Century Cemetery and worked to serve his community in any way that he could.

The Century Cemetery is located off Kelly Field Road on the north side of Showalter Park.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.