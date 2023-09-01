Rain Likely Friday Into Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.