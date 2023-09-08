Pizza And Playtime With The Principal For Byrneville Elementary Students Of The Month
September 8, 2023
The August Students of the Month at Byrneville Elementary School recently enjoyed pizza and playtime with Principal Ashley Trawick.
BES August Students of the Month are:
- Kindergarten: Bailey Rogers and Tatum Boutwell
- 1st Grade: Owen Roberson and Paisley Miller
- 2nd Grade: Kamiah Moore-McKee and Estella Johnson
- 3rd Grade: Paislee Cash and Timothy Dees
- 4th Grade: Lucas Jordan and Marlee McElhaney
- 5th Grade: Wy’Naejah Thomas and Madyson Wiggins
