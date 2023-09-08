Pizza And Playtime With The Principal For Byrneville Elementary Students Of The Month

The August Students of the Month at Byrneville Elementary School recently enjoyed pizza and playtime with Principal Ashley Trawick.

BES August Students of the Month are:

Kindergarten: Bailey Rogers and Tatum Boutwell

1st Grade: Owen Roberson and Paisley Miller

2nd Grade: Kamiah Moore-McKee and Estella Johnson

3rd Grade: Paislee Cash and Timothy Dees

4th Grade: Lucas Jordan and Marlee McElhaney

5th Grade: Wy’Naejah Thomas and Madyson Wiggins

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.