Picking Up One Piece At A Time: Volunteers Work To Collect Litter In Beulah

September 13, 2023

“Beulah Volunteer. Picking up one piece at a time.”

That’s what is printed on the t-shirt Sabine Ahrens often wears while out picking up litter in Beulah. Ahrens and her “picking partner” Myrna Lane have been out picking litter in the Beulah area the last few months.

They have collected 336 pounds so far.

Pictured: Volunteers Sabine Ahrens (above) and Myrna Lane (below) have been out picking up litter in the Beulah area for the last few months, collecting 336 pounds to date. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Picking Up One Piece At A Time: Volunteers Work To Collect Litter In Beulah”

  1. Henry Coe on September 13th, 2023 1:28 am

    Thank you. You guys are awesome.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 