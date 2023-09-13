Picking Up One Piece At A Time: Volunteers Work To Collect Litter In Beulah

“Beulah Volunteer. Picking up one piece at a time.”

That’s what is printed on the t-shirt Sabine Ahrens often wears while out picking up litter in Beulah. Ahrens and her “picking partner” Myrna Lane have been out picking litter in the Beulah area the last few months.

They have collected 336 pounds so far.

Pictured: Volunteers Sabine Ahrens (above) and Myrna Lane (below) have been out picking up litter in the Beulah area for the last few months, collecting 336 pounds to date. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.