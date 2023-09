Person Bit By Snake In Molino

One person was transported to the hospital after reportedly being bit by a snake in Molino Wednesday afternoon.

It happened about 2:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of Pilgrim Trail, just off Highway 97.

Escambia County EMS transported the individual to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to Escambia County.

There was no word on the type of snake involved, or the person’s condition.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.