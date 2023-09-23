Passerby Discovers Pickup Wrecked In Walnut Hill Woods

A passerby discovered a wrecked truck well off the road in a thick wooded area in Walnut Hill Friday evening.

The Ford F250 was found about 6:30 p.m. some 50 or more feet in the woods off Pine Forest Road just north of Arthur Brown Road.

There was reportedly no one around the pickup, and a search of the nearby wooded area did not locate any victims.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.