One Shot On Old Chemstrand Road

One person is recovering after a shooting Tuesday evening on Old Chemstrand Road.

A male suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Peterson said one person was detained by deputies and was released after questioning. There were no suspects named as of 7:30 p.m.

She said details about what led to the shooting were not immediately known.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment following the incident at about 6:20 p.m.

This is a developing story; additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

