One Person Shot Outside Deluna Lanes On Nine Mile Road

September 23, 2023

One person was shot early Saturday morning outside Deluna Lanes on Nine Mile Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 1 a.m. Saturday. after a shot was fired inside a car parked outside the bowling alley.

The victim was reportedly driven to the Target parking lot on Nine Mile Road before being transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital.

Additional details were not provided. Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Written by William Reynolds 

 